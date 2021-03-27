Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $40.91 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,742 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

