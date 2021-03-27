Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ADT were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 466,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 28.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADT stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

