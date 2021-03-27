Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $138,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

