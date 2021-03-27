Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $166,000 in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.