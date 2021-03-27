Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$19.79 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

