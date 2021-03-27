Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 78.8% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTOIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

