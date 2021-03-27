Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 5,200.0% in March

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NWPHF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

