Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,250 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXST stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

