Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 2,825.0% in March

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

EFRTF remained flat at $$6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

