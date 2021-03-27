NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches One Day Volume of $15,530.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $2,014.28 or 0.03602157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $15,530.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00240883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.59 or 0.00846929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00030154 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 518 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

