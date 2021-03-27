Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

