Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

