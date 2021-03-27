Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.25 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

