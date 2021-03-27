Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 239,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

