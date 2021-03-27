Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

