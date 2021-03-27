Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.