Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Up 6,168.1% in March

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, an increase of 6,168.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Nova LifeStyle has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

