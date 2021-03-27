NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

