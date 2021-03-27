Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Slack Technologies worth $216,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,669,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.37 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $90,488.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 292,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Cowen lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

