Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $227,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $281.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

