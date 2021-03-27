Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $211.06 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $211,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

