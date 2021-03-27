Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,294,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $265,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 287,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

