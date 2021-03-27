Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 405,068 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Phillips 66 worth $244,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

