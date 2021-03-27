Ocean Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.53 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $582.47 million and $41.53 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

