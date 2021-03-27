One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $22.84. 28,542,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,452. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

