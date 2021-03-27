One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 1,701,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

