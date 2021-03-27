One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.