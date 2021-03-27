One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RIOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,141,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,786,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.