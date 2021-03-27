One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 3.6% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 166.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 40.5% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.57. 1,601,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

