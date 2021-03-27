One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

ACRS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 661,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

