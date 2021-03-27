One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,847,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,353,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

MLACU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,893. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

