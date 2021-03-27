Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

