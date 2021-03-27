ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 32,959 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 32,959 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $817,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $534,199.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,579,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

