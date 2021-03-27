Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $85.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 740,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,798. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

