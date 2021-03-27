OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.