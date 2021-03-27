Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546,890 shares during the period. Outfront Media comprises 4.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,471,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

