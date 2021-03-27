Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACEVU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,090. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.

About ACE Convergence Acquisition

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

