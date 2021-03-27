Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.92% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

In other Software Acquisition Group Inc. II news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $116,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 756,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,585.

Shares of SAII stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 171,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,830. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.