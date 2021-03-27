Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 5,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

