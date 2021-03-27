Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000.

BWACU stock remained flat at $$10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

