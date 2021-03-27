Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,381 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.05% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,240,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 485,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OXFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

