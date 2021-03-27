Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

