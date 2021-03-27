Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.17 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

