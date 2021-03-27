Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.41 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

OMC opened at $75.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

