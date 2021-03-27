Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 503.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,144 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $15.62 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

