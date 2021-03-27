Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHVN opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

