Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 334,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Forterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA remained flat at $$23.32 during trading hours on Friday. 415,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

