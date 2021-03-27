Park West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Sunnova Energy International worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

NOVA traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,746. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

