Park West Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 505.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of PG&E worth $30,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after buying an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PG&E by 510.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,115,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PCG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. 14,322,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

