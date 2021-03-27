Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,931,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,702,000. Flex makes up about 1.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flex by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 6,114,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,086. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

